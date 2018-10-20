OIC values King Salman’s Keenness to bring violators to justice

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince are keen to bring all those who violate laws, to justice, OIC said in a statement announced Saturday.

OIC chief Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen praised the transparency with which the Saudi Arabian Government dealt with the disappearance of the Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi, leading to the issuance of decisive decisions, including the arrest of 18 persons, involved in this case, following the initial investigations of the Prosecutor General Bureau.

The Kingdom has proved that it is the most careful and responsible for the security and safety of its citizens and does not give up their rights, since the beginning of the disappearance Khashoggi, he added, stressing that it will reveal the truth and will apply justice to all those involved, which has already been begun to take place.

At the same time, Al-Othaimeen warned that it is not possible to jump on the results of the investigations, until the latter are officially ended.

All 18 detainees, are still accused and innocents, and they are yet to be found guilty or otherwise, by the judiciary, he emphasised, concluding by adding that "The Saudi judiciary, entertain integrity and independence and will, certainly, issue fair judgments on the case, following thorough and full deliberations.