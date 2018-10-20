Saudi judicial procedures cut way for any attempt to politicise Khashoggi's issue: Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday that this step demonstrates the Kingdom's keenness to reach the truth of this incident and to take legal actions against the persons involved in it, which confirms the Kingdom's commitment to follow the course of investigations in a transparent manner and within the framework of the law.

It added that the decisions and actions taken by the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in this regard reflect the approach of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to respect the principles of law and the application of effective justice.

Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its sincere condolences to the family of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.