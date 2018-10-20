Bahrain hails King Salman’s directives, decisions on Khashoggi's case

King Salman’s wise directives and decisions concerning the case confirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always remain the state of justice, values and principles that ensure the application of law to all without exception.

The Kingdom of Bahrain stresses the high regional and international position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that its great assets and valuable contributions will continue to be the basis of security and stability regionally and internationally.

The Kingdom of Bahrain reiterates its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all its positions and measures, it also affirms its total rejection towards those affecting the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and stability.