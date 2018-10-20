Arab Coalition, intercepts, destroys two Houthi-fired ballistic missiles in Yemen's Ad Durayhimi

The coalition's air defence forces monitored the launch of the two missiles towards a densely populated area in Ad Durayhimi before intercepting and destroying them without any casualties or damage to property.

In August, the Iranian-backed Houthi militias bombed the recently-liberated village of Al Ghalifqa in Ad Durayhimi District, Hodeidah Governorate, with an Iranian-made ballistic missile.

The attack, which killed a child and injured dozens of civilians, three of them seriously, is a continuation of their targeting of areas inhabited by civilians and their defiance of international laws that criminalise the targeting of civilians and civil establishments during times of war.

The targeting of civilians by the militias confirms Iran’s continuing support and its supply of weapons that are being used against the Yemeni people, especially children, women and elderly people. This crime is a violation of the international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention and is a crime against humanity, which requires the international community to pressure the Houthi militias to cease all forms of violations and attacks against civilians.

The targeting of inhabited areas by Houthi militias with ballistic missiles and the destruction of infrastructure shows that Iran continues to arm these militias in Yemen with ballistic missiles and drones, among other weapons, in defiance of the Security Council Resolution No.2216 that stipulates the prohibition of the provision of weapons to these militias.

It also shows that the Houthi militias are using the ports, meant for receiving shipments of humanitarian aid, to smuggle the Iranian-made "ballistic missiles, in a clear violation of the U.N. resolutions.