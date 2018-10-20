Saudi Arabia vows to hold involved in Khashoggi’s case accountable

The source stated that Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also ordered the formation of a committee to review the case and hold all those involved accountable "no matter who they are" and to deal "decisively and comprehensively with any mistake or failure, particularly concerning any citizens, regardless of any considerations."

The source added that, "These measures reflect the leadership's keenness (to ensure) the safety and security of all the citizens of the homeland and its determination not just to hold the direct defaulters and officials accountable, but also to include corrective measures preventing the occurrence of such grave error in the future."

The source further stated according to SPA that the Saudi government appreciates the "distinguished cooperation accorded by the Republic of Turkey under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with its cooperation and efforts having contributed importantly to the investigation into the killing of the citizen Jamal Khashoggi," adding that the Kingdom "also appreciates the wise stances of the states which preferred to be amenable to waiting (for the) findings of the investigations and avoided unfounded speculation and allegations."