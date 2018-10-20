King Salman relieves Al Qahtani, Assiri of their posts

  • Saturday 20, October 2018 in 2:03 PM
Sharjah 24 – SPA: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued Thursday a number of royal orders relieving Saud bin Abdullah Al Qahtani of his Post as advisor at the Royal Court, and Ahmed bin Hassan bin Mohammed Assiri of his post as Deputy President of the General Intelligence.
The royal orders also terminates services of a number of general intelligence's officers working in the General Intelligence Presidency, including Assistant Chief of General Intelligence for Intelligence Affairs, Pilot Brigade Mohammad bin Saleh Al Rumaih; Assistant Chief of General Intelligence for Human Resources, Major GeneralAbdullah bin Khalifa Al Shaya; and Director of the General Directorate of Security and Protection at General Intelligence Presidency, Rashad bin Hamed Al Muhamadi.