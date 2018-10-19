Gemayel said in a statement issued after he headed the weekly meeting of the party's politbureau, in order to preserve Lebanon's relations with Arab and international nations, the Phalange Party refuses to involve Lebanon in the context of the regional situation, and take a platform to launch media and political attacks on friendly Arab countries, especially those affecting Saudi Arabia, which helped Lebanon in the most difficult circumstances and supported its institutions and opened its labor markets to hundreds of thousands of Lebanese.
‘Lebanese Phalange Party’ confirms rejection of media campaigns towards Saudi Arabia
- Friday 19, October 2018 in 8:38 PM