Al-Sisi visits Putin to discuss conflicts, Russia-Egypt flights

  • Wednesday 17, October 2018 in 2:51 PM
  • Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi walk along an embankment near the Olympic park
    Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi walk along an embankment near the Olympic park
Sharjah 24 – dpa: Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, in Sochi on Wednesday for talks expected to focus on the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Egyptian resort cities.
Russia allowed the resumption of direct flights with Cairo this year after a more than two-year ban that followed the crash of a Russian airliner shortly after take-off from the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el Sheikh.
 
Egypt is now seeking for Russia to allow a resumption of flights with Sharm el Sheikh and another Egyptian resort city, Hurghada. 
 
Putin and al-Sissi were also expected to discuss ongoing conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen, according to comments from a Kremlin adviser.
 
The leaders met the previous evening for an informal dinner at a restaurant in Sochi, in south-west Russia, and a stroll along the waterfront, the Kremlin said in a statement.