Al-Sisi visits Putin to discuss conflicts, Russia-Egypt flights

Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi walk along an embankment near the Olympic park

Russia allowed the resumption of direct flights with Cairo this year after a more than two-year ban that followed the crash of a Russian airliner shortly after take-off from the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el Sheikh.

Egypt is now seeking for Russia to allow a resumption of flights with Sharm el Sheikh and another Egyptian resort city, Hurghada.

Putin and al-Sissi were also expected to discuss ongoing conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen, according to comments from a Kremlin adviser.

The leaders met the previous evening for an informal dinner at a restaurant in Sochi, in south-west Russia, and a stroll along the waterfront, the Kremlin said in a statement.