Kingdom Urges UN to End All Forms of Colonialism

The Kingdom also urged the relevant States to fulfill their responsibilities and abide by international resolutions and to work towards constructive and practical solutions through a serious process of dialogue involving all parties in order to maintain security and peace and to establish stability and prosperity.

Addressing the Special Political and Decolonization Committee, the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Maalami stressed that since the establishment of the United Nations in 1945, Saudi Arabia has supported all freedoms Peoples and their independence for its full faith in the principle of the right of peoples to self-determination and the administration of their land and resources.

Al-Maalami reiterated the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to the enjoyment of all their inalienable rights and to the restoration of their legitimate rights, including their legitimate right to establish their independent State in accordance with the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative submitted by the Kingdom.

The Kingdom's delegate called for the United Nations to shoulder its responsibilities to compel Israel to comply with international resolutions and laws to end the Israeli occupation and complete withdrawal from the occupied Arab territories, including the Syrian Arab Golan and the Lebanese territories.

He welcomed the efforts of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and his Personal Envoy to resume the political negotiations on the issue of Moroccan Sahara in accordance with the criteria set by the Security Council since 2007 calling for a political, realistic and lasting solution to the Sahara issue.

Al-Maalami stressed the contribution of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco to find a lasting solution to the Sahara issue, praising the efforts made by the Moroccan Government to achieve economic and social development in the Sahara region.

He condemned the Iranian government's continuing occupation of the UAE's three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa in the Arabian Gulf, and violating the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, which destabilizes security and stability in the region and threatens international peace and security.

He affirmed the full sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates over its three islands and supported all peaceful measures taken by the UAE to restore its sovereignty over its occupied islands.