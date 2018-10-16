Palestine calls on Australian to reconsider moving embassy to Al Quds

Morrison on Tuesday said he is "open" to moving the embassy to the city. He said that Australia's former ambassador to Israeli occupation, David Sharma, who faces a crucial by-election on Saturday, proposed the policy shift.

"When the Australian prime minister took Israeli occupation's interests and the election campaign interests of his former ambassador to Israeli occupation, David Sharma, into consideration, he did not weigh the impact of this on his country's interests with the Arab and Islamic world," the Foreign Ministry said.

Morrison "ignored the votes of the Islamic and Arab communities in Australia while favouring the Jewish votes in David Sharma's district," the ministry added.

The Palestinians called on the prime minister to reconsider his statements.