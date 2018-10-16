U.S. military says 60 ‘Al Shabaab’ militants killed in Somalia air strike

  • Tuesday 16, October 2018 in 8:49 PM
  • U.S. Military carries out an air strike against Al Shabaab fighters – File photo
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A recent U.S. air strike in Somalia killed about 60 Al Shabaab militants in the largest strike against the group in nearly a year, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the U.S. military said a strike last week near Harardere, Somalia, killed "approximately sixty terrorists."
 
In November 2017, more than 100 militants from terrorist Al Shabaab group were killed in a U.S. air strike. 