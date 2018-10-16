Indonesia warns Australia over possible Al Quds move

Indonesian FM and Palestinian counterpart attend a media briefing following their meeting in Jakarta

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that his country was "open" to shifting recognition of Israeli occupation's capital to Al Quds while still being committed to a two-state solution.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said she had conveyed her country's opposition to such a move to Australia.

"Indonesia encourages Australia and other nations to continue to support the peace process and not conduct any action that could undermine the peace process and global security," she said after talks with visiting Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki.

"Indonesia is concerned about [Morrison's] remarks and has questions about the motive for the statement," she said.