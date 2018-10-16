Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques receives US Secretary of State

During the meeting, historical relationships between the two countries were reviewed, and current situations in the region and joint efforts being exerted towards them were discussed.

The audience was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America; the Minister of State and Cabinet's Member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir.

On the United States side, it was attended by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.