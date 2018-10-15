Kuwait supports KSA against unlawful campaigns

  • Monday 15, October 2018 in 3:21 PM
Sharjah 24 – SPA: The State of Kuwait stands in opposition against all the accusations and unlawful campaigns targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in relation to the case of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said a statement by the Kuwaiti cabinet Monday.
In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said that the strong relations between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia dictated the current Kuwaiti position on the issue.
 
He stressed that it was important to wait for the results of investigations on Khashoggi‘s case, affirming that the Kuwaiti cabinet continues to follow the situation with interest. Kuwait refuses all allegations aimed at defaming the reputation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and interfering in its sovereignty, said Al Saleh who commended the Kingdom's role in maintaining security and stability within the Arab, Islamic, and international spheres.