Comoros affirms its full solidarity with KSA

The Comoros also appreciated the vital role being played by the Kingdom throughout history to achieve the security and stability of the region and the world, and its various contributions to the fight against extremism and terrorism and the consolidation of peace and prosperity throughout history.

This came in a statement issued on Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Comoros.

The statement also said that the Government of the Comoros is following with concern the repercussions of the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey and frenzied media campaigns, stressing the need to uncover the truth through a comprehensive and transparent investigation and the establishment of an investigation joint task team from the Kingdom and Turkey.