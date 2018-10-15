Jordan confirms its stand with Kingdom to confront any rumors aimed at it

Information Minister Jumana Ghunaimat said in a press statement on Sunday that Jordan stands with Saudi Arabia in the face of any rumors and campaigns aimed at it without relying on facts.

She stressed Jordan's support for the Saudi position on the necessity of giving reason and wisdom to the search for the truth, stressing the strong strategic relations between the two kingdoms and Jordan's rejection of any targeting of the Kingdom and its role and status in the Arab and Islamic worlds and the world as a whole.