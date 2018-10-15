Somalia executes perpetrator on anniversary of deadliest attack

Hundreds of Somalis gathered at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack in which a truck packed with explosives blew up at a busy intersection, destroying some 20 buildings in an apocalyptic scene in a city used to regular explosions at the hands of terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

To coincide with the anniversary, a military court announced early Sunday morning that a member of the team involved in the attack, had been executed.

Hassan Adan Isak, was sentenced to death for "driving one of the vehicles used in the blast," read a statement from the court.

"Today, the 14th October 2018, the death penalty was carried out against him."

Isak was the driver of a vehicle which he parked near an airport checkpoint shortly after the truck went off, and was arrested for suspicious behaviour.