Somalia executes perpetrator on anniversary of deadliest attack

  • Monday 15, October 2018 in 12:09 AM
Sharjah 24 – AFP: Somalia on Sunday executed by firing squad a man linked to one of the country's deadliest ever attacks, one year after the tragedy which left over 500 dead, a court statement and police sources said.
Hundreds of Somalis gathered at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack in which a truck packed with explosives blew up at a busy intersection, destroying some 20 buildings in an apocalyptic scene in a city used to regular explosions at the hands of terrorist group Al-Shabaab.
 
To coincide with the anniversary, a military court announced early Sunday morning that a member of the team involved in the attack, had been executed.
 
Hassan Adan Isak, was sentenced to death for "driving one of the vehicles used in the blast," read a statement from the court.
 
"Today, the 14th October 2018, the death penalty was carried out against him."
 
Isak was the driver of a vehicle which he parked near an airport checkpoint shortly after the truck went off, and was arrested for suspicious behaviour.