Yemen affirms its stand and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any attempts to undermine It

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is being targeted by malware attacks as a result of its honourable and honest positions towards the issues of well-being of the Arab and Islamic nations identities, and its leading roles in the stability of the region and the world at large, topped by its role in combating the Persian tide, terrorism and extremism in all its forms", said a statement issued by the Yemen news agency (Saba)".

The statement added that the media and political targeting against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not deter it from continuing its leading role of the Arab and Islamic nation, and facing all the dangers that beset them.

The Republic of Yemen expressed its deep appreciation for the high prestige enjoyed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which makes it the cornerstone of the security and stability of the Arab and Islamic worlds, as well as stability of the region. Yemen praised the Kingdom's pioneering roles and constructive initiatives for security, stability and prosperity at the regional and international levels.

The statement reaffirmed that standing with Saudi Arabia in all its positions, policies, and efforts is a firm and unswerving position for the Republic of Yemen, and does not change in all circumstances, calling on the Arab, Islamic and friendly countries to stand together beside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which is today at the forefront of defending the issues of the Arab and Islamic nation.