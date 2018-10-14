AL rejects any attempts to impose sanctions or send threats against the Kingdom

In response to questions raised by diplomatic editors accredited to the League of Arab States on the statement issued Sunday by an official Saudi source on the Kingdom's total rejection of any threats or attempts to impose economic sanctions or using political pressures, the Arab League's source said that it is totally unacceptable in the framework of relations between countries to wave economic sanctions as a policy or instrument to achieve political or unilateral objectives.

On the question of the disappearance of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi authorities had clearly stated their cooperation in the context of the ongoing investigations in this regard, which necessitated not being dragged into the Kingdom by threatening or exerting pressure on it.

The source is looking forward to seeing the truth in this regard in the near future, which will close the door to any escalation that could affect the security and stability of the region, both at the political and economic levels, and taking into account the important role of Saudi Arabia in maintaining regional and international security and stability.