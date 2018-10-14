GCC Secretary-General condemns 'media campaign' against Saudi Arabia

The GCC Secretary-General said that what is being circulated in some Arab and international media outlets are "false accusations and claims that are not based on facts and aim to harm the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Dr. Al-Zayani said that some media channels violated the media's fundamental principles and codes, and have moved away from professionalism and objectivity, "disseminating lies and falsehoods for obvious political purposes". The GCC Secretary-General stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has "always maintained its firm traditions and values, taking into account international regulations, conventions and norms."

He stressed that the Kingdom has proved its willingness to reveal the truth behind the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi as one of its citizens and did not hesitate in requesting to form a joint committee of inquiry with the Turkish side to reveal the circumstances of the case with full transparency.