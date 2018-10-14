Yemen's Vice President briefed on Yemeni diplomatic actions

Bajash also provided a brief report about the positive outcomes of his official visits abroad. Most recent one his trip to Cuba and his talks with Cuban officials, ambassadors of the Coalition for supporting legality and Latin America countries' ambassadors.

The Vice President commended efforts made by Foreign Ministry led by Foreign Minister Khaled Alyemany.

(Lt Gen) Mohssen urged further efforts and taking advantage of brothers' and friends' political and diplomatic support for legality to mount international pressure upon the putschists to comply with UNSCRs, namely 2216.