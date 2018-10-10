Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi's drone loaded with explosives in Yemen

During the examination of the unmanned aircraft, Arab Coalition specialised teams discovered a large number of explosive materials, meant to be used in terrorist operations against selected targets in desperate attempts by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to achieve false victories and raise their deteriorating morale, in the wake of their subsequent defeats in Yemen's West Coast.

The arming of the Houthi militias by Iran in Yemen is in contrary to the UN Security Council Resolution 2216 of April 2015, which embargoes import of arms to the rebels, and also proves the involvement of the Iranian regime, which is supporting the militias with ballistic missiles and drones in violation of the decision.