Fifty-three Houthis killed in raids by Coalition jets West of Taiz

The assault came as the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, fighting on behalf of the internationally recognised government in Yemen, bombarded, in collaboration with the joint Yemeni Resistance Forces, a Houthi military concentration on the back of a precise reconnaissance operation that targeted the rebels' movements across the area and resulted in heavy human and material damage, including the dismantling of a large number of tanks and other munitions used by the coup perpetrators to intimidate the civilians and succumb them to their subversive scheme.

The rebels, in response, are desperately attempting to carry out retaliation offensives across different Red Sea Coast fronts to scale down the pressure their elements are sustaining across Al Hodeidah.