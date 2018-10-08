Libyan forces arrest suspected Egyptian militant Hesham Ashmawi

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Libyan forces arrested a former Egyptian military officer charged with carrying out a string of attacks in his home country, Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmari said on Monday.
Hesham Ashmawi, often referred to as "Egypt's most dangerous terrorist", was arrested during a security operation carried out at dawn in Libya's eastern city of Derna, a stronghold of Islamist militias.
 
Ashmawi was arrested in the city's al-Maghar neighbourhood "while wearing an explosive belt, but he could not detonate it because of the element of surprise and the speedy implementation of the operation," al-Mesmari said.
 
The spokesman posted pictures on his Facebook page showing Ashmawi with blood on his face. 
 
Al-Mesmari added that the family of another Egyptian suspected militant was also detained alongside Ashmawi.