Libyan forces arrest suspected Egyptian militant Hesham Ashmawi

Hesham Ashmawi, often referred to as "Egypt's most dangerous terrorist", was arrested during a security operation carried out at dawn in Libya's eastern city of Derna, a stronghold of Islamist militias.

Ashmawi was arrested in the city's al-Maghar neighbourhood "while wearing an explosive belt, but he could not detonate it because of the element of surprise and the speedy implementation of the operation," al-Mesmari said.

The spokesman posted pictures on his Facebook page showing Ashmawi with blood on his face.

Al-Mesmari added that the family of another Egyptian suspected militant was also detained alongside Ashmawi.