GCC, UK discuss Cyber Security

They discussed aspects of cooperation between the GCC and the United Kingdom in the field of cyber security within the strategic partnership between them in addition to the outcomes of the workshop held in London from 22- 23 July 2018 on cyber security, According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The British side submitted a detailed presentation on the mechanism followed by the British government to coordinate cyber security between government entities and private French sector, focusing on the strategic partnership, and means of enhancing and developing them.