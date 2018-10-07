Saudi consulate in Istanbul dismisses report that Jamal Kashoggi was killed in its headquarters

The official strongly denounced these baseless allegations, and expressed his doubt that they came from Turkish officials that are informed of the investigation or are authorised to comment on the issue.

The source also stated that a security delegation of Saudi investigators arrived in Istanbul Saturday based upon a request by the Saudi government, and the acceptance of the Turkish authorities. The source noted the Kingdom's appreciation for the brotherly Turkish government's acceptance of the request. The delegation is there to assist in the investigations regarding the disappearance of the Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi.

The source stressed that the Kingdom holds the safety and wellbeing of its citizens wherever they are, and that relevant authorities in the Kingdom are diligently following up on this matter to uncover the complete facts.