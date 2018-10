Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli occupation troops during a protest at the border fence in southern Gaza

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qedra told reporters that two Palestinians, including a child, were killed by Israeli gunfire in eastern Gaza City near the border with Israel.

Al Qedra said the bodies of the victims, whose identities are still unknown, were taken to Shiffa Hospital in Gaza City. He said 124 other people - including two paramedics and two journalists - were injured in the clashes, with 64 hospitalised.