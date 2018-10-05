Tunisia extends state of emergency

The decision to prolong the state of emergency until November 6 comes amid a tense political climate ahead of legislative and presidential elections planned for next year.

President Beji Caid Essebsi took the decision after meeting with the ministers of defence and interior, his office said without giving a reason for the extension.

They discussed "the security and military situation in the country and at the borders", according to a statement.

The president also consulted Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, despite strained relations between the two.

The state of emergency grants exceptional powers to security forces, allowing them to ban strikes and meetings "likely to provoke... disorder".

It also includes measures to "assume control of the press".

The nationwide state of emergency was declared on November 24, 2015, after an attack in the capital Tunis which killed 12 presidential guards.

The suicide bombing was claimed by Daesh group.