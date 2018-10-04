Israeli occupation forces push into Gaza, arrest 13 Palestinians in West Bank

The sources said that Israeli occupation troops, backed by military vehicles and bulldozers, pushed deep dozens of meters into the area and razed Palestinian owned-lands.

Israeli occupation forces also detained 13 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement.

The statement added occupation forces stormed the cities of Bethlehem, Nablus, Hebron, Ramallah, Tulkarem and Jenin and arrested the 13 citizens under the pretext they are wanted by the occupation authorities.