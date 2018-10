The fire was caused by high pressure in a large storage tank that includes naphtha being prepared for shipment to Basra's Shuaiba and Baghdad's Doura refineries, where the feedstock is processed into gasoline, an engineer at Maysan said.

The fire has not affected Maysan's operations as the storage tank is far from other facilities at the refinery, the engineer said.

Maysan refinery has an overall capacity of 150,000 barrels per day.