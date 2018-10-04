Dozens of Moroccan migrants rescued at sea

The migrants were saved from their partially-inflated rubber dinghy, which was struggling in "unfavourable meteorological conditions", Morocco's military said in a statement.

After being rescued off the coast of Tangier on Morocco's northern coast, the group was taken to the city's port where they were "safe and sound".

The dinghy they had been travelling in "sank just after the rescue operation", the armed forces said.

The incident came a day after at least 13 people died when their boat ran into trouble off the coast of Nador in the country's northeast.

Thirty-two migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were saved, according to local authorities, while organisations which support migrants put the death toll at 34.