Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israeli occupation army

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP that Ahmed Abu Habel, 15, succumbed to a head wound after being hit with a tear gas cannister fired by soldiers near a checkpoint between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation’s military did not comment on the specific incident but a spokeswoman told AFP that soldiers had "fired live rounds in accordance with the rules of engagement" as protesters massed along the border.

There have been months of demonstrations and clashes along the Gaza border. Wednesday's incident took place in the Beit Hanoun area of the northern Gaza Strip, near the Erez crossing into Israel.