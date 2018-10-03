Iraqi President Salih names Adel Abdul Mahdi PM

Adel Abdul-Mahdi speaks during a news conference at the Iraqi parliament headquarters Comments (0) Share Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Newly elected Iraqi President Barham Salih has named Adel Abdul Mahdi as prime minister-designate and tasked him with forming a new government, two lawmakers said on Tuesday. According to Iraq's constitution, Abdul Mahdi now has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval. Salih named Abdul Mahdi less than two hours after he himself was elected president. Share