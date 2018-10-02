Iraq parliament delays vote for country's president

Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi said the vote would by delayed until Tuesday due to a lack of quorum.

Under Iraq's constitution, the new president would have 15 days to task the largest parliamentary bloc's nominee with forming a government. The prime minister-designate would have 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

Lawmakers said the dominant Kurdish parties -- the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) -- were unable to iron out differences and agree on a candidate.

The two sides competed in a parliamentary election in their semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq on Sunday. Allegations of fraud have created tensions. Results have not been announced.

Lawmakers from the parties suggested neither side was showing flexibility.

Rebwar Taha, a PUK member of the parliament in Baghdad, said the party insists on its candidate, veteran politician Barham Salih. "Delaying the session until Tuesday will not change our decision," he said.