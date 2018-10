A soldier patrols the road as the damage is assessed after the attack

The bomber targeted vehicles that were part of the EU training mission in Somalia, police officer Ali Hassan told dpa, adding that only civilians had been killed.

‘Al-Shabaab’ terrorist group, affiliated with the international ‘al-Qaeda’ terrorist network, claimed responsibility for the attack on their radio station.

The Italian defence ministry later said in a statement that the vehicle hit was one in a convoy of five that was returning from a training activity with Somali security forces.