54 Houthis killed, 13 captured in Hodeidah operations

The resistance forces launched military attacks on Houthi militia locations and sites, following the careful monitoring and surveillance of the Al-Jah lower neighbourhood, west of the Bayt al-Faqih districts, along with At Tuhayat and Hays districts.

This latest military operation resulted in the death Houthi military commander, Muhammad Ali Saleh Ghalib.

Yemeni Resistance Forces succeeded in destroying strategic Houthi strongholds in Al-Jah, and have progressed east towards Hussainiyah.

"Resistance forces managed to comb through farms and properties previously occupied by Houthis, where they found weapons and ammunition left behind by the militias," said Ahmad Ghailan, Staff Officer of Morale Guidance, of the Yemeni Resistance Forces.

He went on to say that the Iran-backed Houthi militias received strong blows following the carrying out of joint military operations across various fronts. Ghailan noted that the Houthis continued their attempts to isolate Al-Jah residents from Hodeidah supply roots, however the resistance forces, in cooperation with the Arab Coalition, were able to defeat the militants from carrying out such plans.