Palestinians in general strike on Monday

Leaders of Israel's Arab community have called for their private sector to strike against the recently-passed Nation State Law, which declares that only Jews have the right of self-determination in Israel.

The strike will have limited effect on the country as a whole as Monday is a holiday for Israel's Jewish majority as they mark the end of the Sukkot festival.

Factions in the Palestinian territories have said schools, universities, government offices and shops will close in solidarity.

The law has come under fierce criticism at home and abroad and has provoked anger among the 1.8 million Palestinian Arabs who make up a fifth of Israel's 9 million citizens.