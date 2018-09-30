Joint Forces Command of ‘Coalition’ aborts attempted Houthi attack on Port of Jazan

He clarified that the Royal Saudi Navy Forces detected the movement of two remote control explosive boats headed to Port of Jazan. “They were intercepted and destroyed in accordance with the Rules of Engagement, which has led to minimal damage,” he added.

Col. Al Malki reaffirmed that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will strike with an iron fist all those who get involved with acts of terrorism, which threaten the safety of Saudi Nationals, residents, economy and critical capabilities. He continued, “Those hostile acts will not go by without holding the ones executing, plotting and planning them accountable for their actions.”