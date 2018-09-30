First rebel group begins withdrawal from demilitarised zone in Syria's Idlib

The group is the first to comply with a requirement to leave a demilitarised buffer zone set up by Turkey and Russia to avert a Russian-backed Syrian army offensive, Rami Abdulrahman, head of the UK-based war monitor told Reuters.

On the other hand, the Syrian rebel alliance has denied that any opposition faction has withdrawn from the southern Aleppo countryside as part of a Russian-Turkish deal to establish a buffer zone in the north-western province of Idlib.

"We categorically deny that Failaq al-Sham has withdrawn from some of its positions in the southern and western Aleppo countryside," a military commander with the National Front for Liberation said on Sunday.

The commander added that all fighters from Failaq al-Sham or the other factions are still stationed at their posts.

Earlier this month, Russia and Turkey agreed to create a demilitarised buffer zone in Idlib to separate government forces from rebel fighters based there.

The zone is due to be set up by October 15 and to be 15-20 kilometres deep, with troops from Russia and Turkey conducting coordinated patrols.