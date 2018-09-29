U.S. evacuates Iraq consulate, citing attacks from Iran-backed militias

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there had been "repeated incidents of indirect fire from elements of those militias" directed at the Basra consulate and the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. Some had occurred in the past 24 hours.

He warned Tehran that Washington would "hold Iran directly responsible for any harm to Americans or to our diplomatic facilities in Iraq or elsewhere and whether perpetrated by Iranian forces directly or by associated proxy militias."

"I have made clear that Iran should understand that the United States will respond promptly and appropriately to any such attacks," he continued.