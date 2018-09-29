Saudi foreign policy stands on great legacy of principles, Al Jubair

This came in the speech of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia delivered Saturday by the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, before the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at its 73rd session in New York.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands on noble heritage of principles and constants on which its foreign policy is based, includes a focus on the permanent trend towards peaceful solutions to disputes, preventing their escalation, and the adoption of mediation efforts. The peace agreement that was signed in Jeddah between the two countries of Ethiopia and Eritrea, under the sponsorship of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which ended the longest conflict in the African continent, as well as sponsorship of the historic meeting between the leaders of the States of Eritrea and Djibouti after a 10-year break, is a testament to the responsible political role that my country embodies to promote international peace and security," Al-Jubeir said.

He noted that the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia continues to fire Iranian-manufactured ballistic missiles against the cities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with 199 missiles, in addition to their destabilizing activities on the security and safety of maritime navigation in Bab-el-Mandeb area and the Red Sea.

"My country reaffirms its commitment to the importance of a political solution to the situation in Yemen, based on the three references: (the Gulf Initiative, the outputs of the Yemeni national dialogue, and Security Council resolution 2216.) We shall continue to provide and facilitate all humanitarian actions to alleviate the tragedy of Yemeni people, as well as our keenness to support the Yemeni economy, the latest of which is a deposit of two billion dollars to the Central Bank of Yemen, which was ordered by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. That is bringing the total humanitarian support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the past four years to Yemen more than $13 billion," he said.