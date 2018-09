Mourners carry the body of Nassir Al Mosabeh, 12, during his funeral in Gaza Strip

Among the dead were a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

In addition, 506 Palestinians were injured, including 90 with gunshot wounds.

Since the end of March, 193 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation soldiers at the border, according to the ministry.

Palestinians have been staging marches along the Gaza border since March, demanding an end to the Israeli occupation blockade of Gaza, among other things.