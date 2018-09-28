‘Arab Quartet”, Yemen disappointed over ‘Rights Council’s’ failure to achieve consensus for draft resolution

They have issued the following statement: "We are disappointed that the Human Rights Council failed to achieve consensus for a draft resolution on the situation in Yemen. In particular, we are disappointed that certain Member States failed to consider the real and legitimate concerns of those States who are most affected by the situation in Yemen.

We are disappointed that the observations of international and regional expert groups, including those which highlighted irregularities, errors and omissions contained within the report, were not included in today’s resolution. We are left with a resolution which is biased, and which clearly contradicts the clear mandate laid out by the United Nations Security Council.

The clear division that emerged today when the Human Rights Council adopted the resolution submitted by the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and Luxembourg, amongst others, which was passed by less than half of the members of the Council, lacked the consent of the concerned State itself and disregarded Yemen’s sovereign right to give its consent to cooperate with international resolutions that deal directly with the human rights situation in its own territory. This clear division emerged despite the willingness and cooperation shown by the delegation of Yemen and the delegations of the concerned States to reach a consensus, which was in line with UNSC Resolutions and the wishes of the legitimate government of Yemen.

In light of the non-cooperation and determination of the abovementioned States, the Arab Group stated its commitment to submit under agenda item 10 of the Human Rights Council its draft resolution, in which its calls the Office of the High Commissioner to continue providing technical assistance and capacity-building for the Yemeni legitimate government and the Yemeni National Commission of Inquiry. The resolution was adopted by consensus among HRC Member States, and obtained the consent of the State concerned and its willingness to cooperate towards its implementation."