Saudi Arabia confirms that Palestinian cause is its first priority

This came in a speech delivered by the Kingdom's deputy representative to the United Nations Dr. Khalid Manzalawe, who denounced the Israeli occupation violations against Al-Aqsa mosque, reiterating drawing the attention to the Kingdom's rejection at the time of Washington's decision to transfer its embassy in Israeli occupation area to Al-Quds as well as the racial laws imposed by the occupation authority.

Dr. Manzalawe said the Kingdom is among the leading donor countries to Palestine and the agencies working to help Palestinians, citing a total assistance worth six billion U.S. dollar.