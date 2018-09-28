Saudi Arabia confirms that Palestinian cause is its first priority

  • Friday 28, September 2018 in 6:13 PM
Sharjah 24 – SPA: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed at the open-ended meeting of the executive committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation at the foreign ministers level in charge of following up the implementation of the resolutions of the extraordinary meeting on Al-Quds and Palestine that the Palestinian cause is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's first priority and it would remain as such until the Palestinian people obtain their all legitimate rights, topped by the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.
This came in a speech delivered by the Kingdom's deputy representative to the United Nations Dr. Khalid Manzalawe, who denounced the Israeli occupation violations against Al-Aqsa mosque, reiterating drawing the attention to the Kingdom's rejection at the time of Washington's decision to transfer its embassy in Israeli occupation area to Al-Quds as well as the racial laws imposed by the occupation authority.
 
Dr. Manzalawe said the Kingdom is among the leading donor countries to Palestine and the agencies working to help Palestinians, citing a total assistance worth six billion U.S. dollar.