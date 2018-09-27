Three wanted to justice killed in Qatif, KSA

The spokesman said that as a result of security strict monitoring and following-up of those wanted to justice for being involved in terror incidents which took place in Qatif Province, Eastern Region earlier, the concerned authorities at the State Security Presidency were able to pinpoint three of the security wanted as taking refuge in a house located in Al-Kuwaikeb neighborhood, in central Al-Qatif Province.

After having besieged the site, the security men called on the wanted to surrender. Instead, they started to intensively fire at the security men, slightly injuring three of them, and exposing the safety of residents of the building and passersby to danger, forcing the security men to act accordingly and reciprocally, a decisive act resulting in the killing of the three men.