ERC continues providing food aid to remote areas of Hadramaut

The ERC, on Thursday, distributed 250 food baskets in Harheer, Shahar District, and Ba'alal, Tarim District, which targeted 1,250 beneficiaries, who praised the UAE's leadership, government and people for providing humanitarian aid, through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, who are witnessing dire economic conditions, due to the war started by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

In his remarks after distributing the food baskets, Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative, said that the UAE is implementing a series of projects to ease the suffering of Yemenis, including construction projects that aim to improve infrastructure or government facilities, as well as by providing humanitarian support.