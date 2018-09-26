UN Secretary-General meets Saudi's Al Jubeir

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Guterres and Al-Jubeir attended the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation, MiSK, and the UN. The deal will see both parties aim to implement various initiatives and programmes to serve young individuals globally, and will include the launch of an electronic portal used as a central knowledge hub for sustainable development practices.

The agreement also entails the two sides establishing fellowship programmes to provide necessary training to develop youth skills and preparing them to be leaders of the positive change during the period before 2020, that marks the fifth anniversary on announcing the UN sustainable development goals, the agency added.

Through this partnership, MiSK Foundation has become the first non-governmental organisation to participate in the 'Youth2030: The United Nations Strategy on Youth', launched by Secretary-General Guterres on 25th September.