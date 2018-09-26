One dead as Morocco navy fires on migrant boat

The patrol was "forced" to open fire on a speedboat driven by a Spaniard who "refused to obey" orders in waters off the Moroccan locality of M'diq-Fnideq, the authorities said in a statement.

Those on board the powerboat were lying down and could not be seen, a local official told AFP.

Four migrants were wounded, including a Moroccan woman who died of her injuries in hospital.

Mohamed Benaissa, head of the Northern Observatory for Human Rights, said the woman killed was 22 years old and the three wounded were also Moroccans, one of whom was left in critical condition with an arm amputated.

A total of 25 people were on the boat, including the people traffickers who were Spanish nationals, he said.