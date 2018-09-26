Custodian of Two Holy Mosques inaugurates the SAR60 –billion Haramain High Speed Rail

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was briefed on the services rendered to passengers at the stations.

Dr. Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi, Minister of Transport said that the train represents the idea sponsored by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his keenness to accomplish this project and overcome all difficulties. He highlighted King Salman’s continuous follow-up of the transport sector which is a motive for all to exert their best efforts in order to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership and to consolidate the Kingdom's status by turning it into a global logistics center linking the three continents.

He disclosed that this project is implemented in accordance with the best international experiences, adding that the project includes five stations; Makkah, Madinah, Rabigh King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah-based King Abdulaziz International Airport and Jeddah downtown.

The Minister of Transport affirmed that the length of rail is 450 km with a capacity of 60 million passengers annually.