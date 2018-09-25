Iraqi parliament to elect president by October 2

According to the constitution, parliament has 30 days from its first session, which was held on September 3, to elect a president.

"October 2 was set as the deadline for the election of the president," al-Halbousi said.

By custom, Iraq's parliamentary speaker is a Sunni, the prime minister is a Shiite and the president a Kurd, an agreement reached with the 2015 parliament, the first to be elected after the ouster of Saddam Hussein.

According to local media, 30 Kurdish candidates have submitted their applications to parliament for the position.

There are two main candidates for the position. One is Barham Saleh, a former prime minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, who is supported by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). The other is Fuad Hussein, who is supported by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Iraq’s previous two presidents were members of PUK.

The legislature was elected in May in polls marred by allegations of fraud. A vote recount was completed in August.